HyderabadHyderabad 21 February 2021 23:22 IST
Engineering graduate booked for rape
Updated: 21 February 2021 23:22 IST
Engineering graduate booked for rape
A 23-year-old engineering graduate was booked by Jubilee Hills police on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting his school classmate. The victim, a resident of Karmika Nagar, told police that the accused raped her in March 2018 after a promise of marriage. Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused and a probe is on, police said.
