Engineer killed in freak accident

MANCHERIAL

19 November 2021 22:51 IST

A Superintendent Engineer (Mining) of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) died in a freak accident in the Kalyanikhani Open Cast Project (KK OCP) in Mandamarri area of Mancherial district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as K Purushotham, 58, Superintendent Engineer (Second class Mine Manager’s Certificate holder), KK OCP, Mandamarri. He hailed from Thallada in Khammam district.

Sources said that he was buried under a huge earthen mound that slid over him at the water sump at the deep most point of the OCP around 2.45 pm. Death was instant for him, SCCL sources added.

He was overseeing the pipeline extension works when the accident occurred. The exact cause of the accident could not be established immediately.

He was promoted as Superintendent Engineer (Mining) earlier this year. He was transferred from Bhupalapalli area to Mandamarri area in July this year.

This is the second mine accident in the district in less than ten days.

On November 10, four miners were killed in a roof collapse in the SCCL’s SRP 3 and 3A incline underground mine in Srirampur area of the district. The incident drew flak from several trade unions.