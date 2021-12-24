Engg. student jumps to death from hostel building

hyderabad

24 December 2021 00:25 IST

An engineering first-year student was found dead on the premises of VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology campus hostel at Bachpally here on Thursday morning.

The boy, Shiva Nagu (18) from Nagarkurnool district, ended his life by jumping from the terrace of the 12-storey hostel building. “He suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot,” Bachupally SI Shiva Shanker said.

He said that around 6.30 a.m. the boy left his room, and went to the terrace to resort to the extreme step. “Shiva Nagu leaving the room on his own was recorded in the CCTV cameras in the building,” the officer said. His father is a head constable with CRPF.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim cited that he wanted to end his life when he was in class 9 and class 10, but could not do it for various reasons. “I am sorry sisters for being rude to you on several occasions. Love you mom. Love you dad,” it reportedly read. The letter and his mobile phone were found in his bag in the hostel room.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact reason for his suicide,” Mr. Shiva Shanker said. Mild tension prevailed after student unions protested outside the college, leading to lathi charge by the police.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000