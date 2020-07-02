EFLU releases end-semester results

Hyderabad

02 July 2020 23:00 IST

First to conduct exams online in Pandemic

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has announced the results of their end-semester examinations for various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Teacher Education courses conducted through the online mode from May 22 to June 2.

The EFLU, which was probably the first to conduct end-semester exams online, saw 345 students writing the exams and 338 passed in undergraduate in Hyderabad campus. In postgraduate courses, 476 wrote the exams and 465 of them passed. End-semester examinations at the regional campuses in Shillong and Lucknow were also conducted online in May-June and the results will be announced soon.

“In addition to the online end-semester examinations, the University conducted 29 Ph.D. online viva voce exams in the last 100 days, and many more are scheduled to be held, said Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor.

