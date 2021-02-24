HyderabadHYDERABAD 24 February 2021 00:03 IST
EC appoints general observers for MLC polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed two senior IAS officers as general observers to the two seats of the Legislative Council under Graduates’ constituency for which elections are slated to be held on March 14.
Dr. MCR HRD Institute additional director general Harpreet Singh has been appointed as the observer of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency and Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Youth Services) department principal secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh has been appointed as observer for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.
