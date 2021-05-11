Eatala holds talks with Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad

11 May 2021 22:59 IST

Ex-minister seen as a rallying force for anti-KCR forces

Former Minister Eatala Rajender called on Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence on Tuesday and the duo apparently discussed the recent political developments in the State.

The meeting assumed significance as Mr. Rajender, who was dismissed from the Cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after differences arose between them, is seen as a rallying force for anti-KCR forces in Telangana.

Mr. Rajender explained the reasons for the fallout between him and KCR and how he was being targeted for speaking his mind out on the self-respect within the government and the party. He apparently shared his future political moves and how he intended to take on KCR despite the government targeting him personally and financially.

Mr. Bhatti told The Hindu that Mr. Rajender made a courtesy call and shared a few concerns with regard to the path taken by this government.

The Huzurabad MLA was annoyed by the insults heaped on him and other senior leaders of the party by the CM giving the go-by to democratic norms.

“I have reminded him that people in Telangana would not accept disrespect and will never compromise on self-respect, and that was the prime reason why AICC president Sonia Gandhi had agreed to a separate state,” he said while hinting that anyone with similar thought process can work with the Congress.

‘Rajender annoyed’

Sources in the party, however, said Mr Rajender also wanted to clarify on certain misconceptions about him among Congress leaders.

A day after Mr. Rajender’s dismissal the Congress leadership had a meeting where Mr. Bhatti wanted the party to use the opportunity to attack the government.

He wanted that the party should focus on the dismissal of the minister and relate it to corruption within the government rather than seeking the dismissal of other Ministers and MLAs against whom allegations of land grabbing had come up. He felt that focus from dismissal of a Minister should not be diluted while demanding action against other Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders.