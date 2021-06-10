EAMCET likely in August first week

Hyderabad

10 June 2021 19:30 IST

Tata Consultancy Services asked to finalise online exam slots

The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is likely to start in August first week provided the online slots are available with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), that conducts the exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The TSCHE Chairman said they have prepared a roadmap for fresh dates for the test and a meeting with the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday will give some clarity. “We will discuss with the Minister and then approach Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his consent,” the TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said.

As per the previous schedule, the EAMCET was to be conducted from July 5 to 9 with medical (other than MBBS course) and agriculture on July 5 and 6 and engineering test on July 7, 8 and 9. Since the TSCHE practice has been to give at least six weeks after the Intermediate exams for students to prepare, it wants to continue that trend in the background of cancellation of Inter exams only on Wednesday.

Prof. Papi Reddy said the TCS has been sounded to give the exam slots in the first week of August and once that is finalised, the process will go on smoothly. However, the TCS has to ensure that the EAMCET dates do not clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for entry into the IITs. The JEE sessions to be held in April and May months were postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to COVID-19 pandemic and the fresh dates have not yet been announced. Apart from the availability of slots for the online exam, most of the aspirants also write EAMCET and JEE and that clash too has to be avoided.

Prof. Papi Reddy also said since there would be no weightage of Intermediate marks in the EAMCET ranks this year, the results too would not be delayed. Earlier, they used to wait for the Intermediate results to finalise the ranks.

Other entrance exams like the Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGESET) to be held from July 19 to 22 and the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ESET) to be conducted on July 1 too are likely to rescheduled as the engineering and polytechnic final year exams are yet to be completed. The ICET for admissions into MBA and MCA courses are scheduled for August 19 and 20, the LAWCET on August 23 and the Ed CET scheduled for August 24 and 25 are also likely to be postponed to adjust the online slots for these exams as well.