E-scooters presented to promising athletes

Hyderabad

30 September 2020 00:19 IST

Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud handed over electronic scooters to three promising athletes of the State — J. Deepthi, V. Nandini and G. Maheshwari — at the Ravindra Bharathi here on Tuesday. The athletes were also presented with a cash incentive of ₹10,000 each for their outstanding performance at the national level.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister thanked V. Chamundeswaranath, ex-Andhra Ranji captain and vice-president of Telangana Badminton Association, for holding the event. “It is good to see Chamundi and SATS chairman A.Venkateshwar Reddy continuing to encourage young rural talent. The incentives will help them dream big and achieve bigger goals,” Mr. Goud said.

The Minister also reminded that the State government is determined to give fresh impetus to promoting sports across the State by ensuring that each district has a full-fledged stadium to lure more youth into sports. “Recently, it also revised the Government Order for ensuring 0.5% sports quota for admission to professional courses other than medical courses. We are also in the process of finalising a new State Sports Policy,” he said.

Among those present included chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, MLR Motors director Mullapudi Sri Krishna, Olive Foundation chairman Mustyala Ramesh and athletics coach N. Ramesh.