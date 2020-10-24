Dubbak poll forced CM’s hand: Uttam

Hyderabad

24 October 2020 22:47 IST

‘But for it, decision on MSP for maize would not have come’

The government’s decision to buy maize at a support price of ₹1,850 per quintal and releasing dearness allowance for employees is a victory of Dubbak people and without these elections no such decision would have come, said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

This was the power of farmers, employees and the support extended by the Congress to their just demands. But for these elections such a decision would not have come and if one by-poll can force Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to his knees imagine a victory for Congress in Dubbak can force him to fulfil all his electoral promises, Mr. Reddy argued.

He said the Chief Minister who ridiculed government employees comparing them with dog’s tail for demanding PRC and DA had suddenly announced DA fearing the outcome of Dubbak by-poll. TRS should be defeated in Dubbak to keep the autocratic rule of KCR in check.

Mr. Reddy said Dubbak results would bring a lot of changes in the State politics and the KCR government would be forced to fulfil several promises it made. Employees were yet to get a new PRC and two DAs, crop loan waiver remained unimplemented and farmers who lost their crops due to natural calamities did not get any compensation, he said adding that the government would be forced to procure all crops at MSP.