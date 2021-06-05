Drive for vaccination to high-risk groups

HYDERABAD:

05 June 2021 20:02 IST

Special drive for vaccination to high-exposure groups (HEGs) such as street vendors, those working in groceries/kirana shops and hair cutting saloons in urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State was launched in the State on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited Zilla Parishad High School at Shamshabad and inspected the vaccination special drive for the high- exposure groups. Speaking on the occasion, he said a total of 12 high-exposure groups were identified for taking up special drive for COVID-19 vaccination.

The special drive for high-exposure categories was being taken up in all the municipalities and municipal corporations across the State. An app was also developed by the Municipal Administration department for registering these groups for vaccination during the special driver.

He stated that only those who received a message on their mobile were allowed vaccination at the special camps and walk-in was not allowed. Mr. Somesh Kumar complimented the municipal officials for making elaborate arrangements for conducting the special drive.

Rajendranagar legislator T. Prakash Goud, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana and others attended.

Vaccination of bankers

At a meeting with representatives of various banks held here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary said a special drive would be taken up next week for vaccinating bank employees, including the outsourced staff. He directed Public Health department officials to coordinate with bankers to ensure that all bank employees including outsourced employees were vaccinated.

Mr. Somesh Kumar informed the bankers that the government had formulated a multi-pronged strategy to vaccinate all eligible citizens by the end of October. Priority was being given to vaccinate all high-exposure groups in the first phase. The State government was also pursuing with the Centre to procure vaccine.

State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) convenor Krishna Sharma, chairman of the APGVB Praveen Kumar, and managing director of TSCOB N. Muralidhar participated.