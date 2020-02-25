DRI seizes 3 kg of smuggled gold

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 22:23 IST

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 3,099 grams of smuggled gold worth ₹ 1.38 crore while it was being carried through Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway on Monday. The accused in the case told officials that the precious metal was being smuggled.

Based on a tip-off, the DRI teams mounted surveillance at Raikal Toll Plaza, Chilakamarri located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. They intercepted a person travelling in a private bus and three more travelling in a private cab. They were found to be carrying 31pieces of the foreign-origin gold bars weighing 3,099 grams.

“The smuggled gold of foreign origin was being carried without any documents, and the four accused failed to prove licit import of the gold bars. In their statements, they admitted that the gold was smuggled,” the DRI officials stated. They were arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

