Double-decker buses set for comeback

HYDERABAD

02 February 2021 23:20 IST

TSRTC invites tenders for 25 such vehicles; pre-bidding meeting slated for Feb.18

Double-decker buses are set to roll out on the city streets again with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) calling for tenders for 25 such vehicles.

According to the specification mentioned in the tender, these double-decker buses will be non-AC, and have to comply with the BS-VI emission standards.

“The bidder shall design, manufacture, test, supply and commission the above buses. The tenderer shall be well established and must have manufacturing and supply facilities of fully built buses in India. The manufacturer shall have type approvals as per CMV Rules and AIS,” an except from the tender reads.

Advertising

Advertising

Interested companies have been instructed to send sealed tenders to the Chief Mechanical Engineer. The transport juggernaut is expecting tenders from reputed manufacturers. The TSRTC is scheduled to convene a pre-bidding meeting on February 18.

It was on November 6, 2020, that Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao quote-tweeted a Twitter user’s post and reminisced fond memories of travelling in double-decker buses when he was in school. Addressing Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, he said, “Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? (sic)”.

The Transport Minister tweeted that double-decker buses would soon be made available for the public.

Earlier, TSRTC Employees Union office bearer K. Raji Reddy had welcomed the move. He said double-decker buses would prove to be useful for the public, especially tourists who arrive in the city. He opined that the buses could be used for organising sightseeing trips to important cultural sites in Hyderabad.