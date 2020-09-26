Don’t take agents’ help to upload details: KTR

HYDERABAD

26 September 2020 23:26 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has appealed to property owners in the city not to approach agents seeking uploading of the details of their assets on to the Dharani portal.

The entire exercise of uploading will be done free of cost and people do not have to pay a single rupee for it, he said, addressing a video conference on Saturday along with his cabinet colleague Talasani Srinivas Yadav, to discuss the revenue issues in GHMC limits.

Interacting with elected public representatives, legislators, colony welfare association representatives, and officials through the video conference, Mr.Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government is focusing on addressing issues related to land and asset ownership rights in urban areas without imposing any financial burden on people.

Advertising

Advertising

Majority of the land and ownership related issues in the rural areas have been resolved, he said, adding that the government will issue different coloured passbooks for agricultural and non-agricultural lands once the exercise is completed. The idea is to facilitate and address all ownership rights and government does not have any intention to collect any kind of fee from people.

The Minister has asked all the elected representatives to actively participate in the exercise to enter all the asset and property details into the Dharani portal during the coming 15 days. Henceforth, all the registrations in the State will take place only through Dharani website, he said.

24.5 lakh properties

There are an estimated number of 24.5 lakh properties in the city, a few of them entangled in ownership and other disputes.

After discussing related issues in the video conference, the Minister assured that if need be, the Cabinet will meet and discuss before the government takes more decisions.

Stating that there shall not be any land and asset transaction issues in future, he said efforts are on to work out a permanent solution. Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary, MA & UD Arvind Kumar, and District collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri participated in the video conference, a press statement informed.