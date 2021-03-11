Don’t fall into KCR’s trap: Congress

Hyderabad

11 March 2021 22:50 IST

Ready to opt out of polls if 45% fitment is announced: Sravan Dasoju

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has said that the Congress is willing to withdraw from the MLC elections if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announces 45% fitment to all government employees in Telangana.

At a press conference here, he urged the employees not to believe in intentional leaks given on new PRC and a 29% fitment and fall into his trap before the elections. He said the KCR had contempt for employees and it reflected in the Chief Minister’s statement describing them as ‘the tail of the dog’. Now he wanted to woo the same employees. Terming all the promises made by KCR ‘bubbles on the water’, he appealed to employees and graduates to be careful about the election dramas being played out using the union leaders. During the 2018 elections he promised to pay ₹3,016 monthly stipend to unemployed graduates but failed to do so. During the GHMC elections, he promised to pay ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore additional flood relief fund to Hyderabad but nothing was done even after the Mayor and the corporators were elected. Farm loan waiver was also not implemented, he slammed. Mr. Sravan also clarified that it was the Congress which had brought 15 tmcft of Krishna water and 10 tmcft of Godavari water to Hyderabad for ensuring continuous drinking water supply to citizens. He alleged that Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao was talking lies on water and employment despite there being nothing great done by him.

Mr. Sravan also found fault with State Election Commission’s announcement of removing bogus voters just two days ahead of polling date, and it reflected the illegal nexus between the EC and KCR who was trying to win the elections at any cost.

