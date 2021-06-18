Doctors protest recent attacks on fraternity

HYDERABAD

18 June 2021 23:34 IST

Doctors across Telangana on Friday staged a protest against a string of violent attacks on the medical fraternity.

Holding placards, the doctors of government and private hospitals, members of the Indian Medical Association-Telangana chapter, participated in the nationwide protest demanding that the Centre brings in a law to make such attacks a non-bailable offence and for the culprits to be tried in a fast track court. They also wanted hospitals to be treated as protected zones.

Advertising

Advertising