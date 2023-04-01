ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at King Koti District Hospital perform vacuum-assisted delivery

April 01, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the King Koti District Hospital on Thursday successfully performed a normal delivery on a 24-year-old woman, who was admitted a day before, using a vacuum extractor. The baby boy weighed 4 kg at birth.

During a vacuum-assisted delivery, the doctor uses a vacuum extractor to help move the baby through the birth canal. The extractor has a soft plastic cup that attaches to the baby’s head with suction.

Speaking to The Hindu, superintendent of King Koti Hospital Rajendranath said, “The team including one gynaecologist and two staff nurses attempted a normal delivery but due to the large size of the baby’s head, the doctor had to use a vacuum extractor and perform the delivery.”

Generally, for the first pregnancy, there can be complications if the mother is diabetic and has hypertension, he explained. “In such cases, if a normal delivery doesn’t happen, the doctor will put the mother on trial for a day or two and then decide whether to go for Caesarean delivery. In this particular case, the mother had no complications and everything went normal.”

As it was a normal delivery, both the mother and the child were discharged after a day of observation.

CONNECT WITH US