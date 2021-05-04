Diversion of Remdesivir alleged

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 May 2021 22:52 IST

Contract doctor in Bhadradri area hospital held; CB-CID probe sought

The Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam, the 200-bed major public healthcare facility in Telangana’s tribal heartland, has been rocked by allegations of large-scale diversion of COVID-19 anti-viral drug Remdesivir to private hospitals in the undivided Khammam district.

The scam has come to light after two aggrieved persons approached the officials concerned seeking action against those involved in the sale of Remdesivir injections from the drug stocks allotted to the Government Area Hospital in the black market at an exorbitant price a few days ago.

Taking a serious note of the alleged racket involving the diversion of the essential drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a host of Adivasi organisations wanted the district authorities to order a CB-CID probe into the whole episode to unravel the role of the culprits behind the scam.

Based on the complaint by two aggrieved persons, the Bhadrachalam police registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation last week.

During the course of investigation, the police found that Dr Krishna Prasad, a contract doctor working in the COVID ward of the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam, was allegedly involved in the diversion of Remdesivir injections to his private hospital in the temple town, police sources said.

Bhadrachalam town police also booked two others including the hospital superintendent and a pharmacist in connection with the case.

The police on Monday arrested Dr Krishna Prasad on charges of “diversion” of COVID-19 anti-viral drugs from the government area hospital.

The police are yet to establish the exact volume and value of the COVID-19 drugs diverted.

It was suspected that the accused diverted several vials of Remdesivir injections by manipulating the records and sold them in the black market at an exorbitant price to make a quick buck by exploiting the pandemic situation, sources added.

Krishna Prasad was booked under the IPC and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for admitting COVID-19 patients at his private hospital, which was not notified as COVID hospital, Bhadrachalam Circle Inspector of Police T Swamy said.

“We will examine the drug stock records at the area hospital and also check with the agency concerned on the exact quantity of COVID-19 drugs supplied to the hospital in recent weeks, the Circle Inspector added.