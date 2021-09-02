Dhruva College students get placements in Deloitte, Byju’s

Hyderabad

02 September 2021 18:38 IST

Dhruva College of Management has been able to achieve good placements this year despite the pandemic with its PGDM 2020-2022 graduates accomplishing a milestone by cracking the interviews at top companies like Deloitte and Byju’s, among others, with an annual package ranging between ₹7.6 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

In a statement, the college said that this year’s package was equal to a payback of just 12 months compared to global average of 20 months. Dhruva has been able to place 90 to 95% of its graduates since its inception in 1995 and the alumni are spread over the entire world.

The network of alumni is so strong that 100% attendance from across five countries was seen at the silver jubilee reunion of the first batch held online last year. This year’s admissions will close in September, the statement added.

Advertising

Advertising