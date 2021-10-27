Development and destruction go side by side at Mamidipally

MAMIDIPALLY (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT)

27 October 2021 22:26 IST

Tanks are being dug for gravel and black soil, which are transported to lay road

New constructions are coming up on both sides of the road. While some are reconstructing houses lost in road widening, some others are planning for multi-storied buildings so that they can get rental income in future.

This is the prevailing situation at the new road being laid connecting National Highway 65 (Hyderabad – Mumbai road) with Akola- Nanded road near Tilottama Gardens chowrasta. Hardly a couple of kilometres away from the NH- 65, is located an agriculture engineering college. Since the past few years the road work is on and the first phase work from Mamidipally to Pampalgam in Maharasthra commenced on January 3, 2020 and was scheduled to get completed by October 2022. While the work of laying road and constructing bridges is fast progressing, few kilometres from this place is a tank from which gravel is being dug to lay roads. Several earth movers and heavy machinery are working almost round the clock, digging gravel and black soil and they are being transported to the road-laying area on lorries.

Interestingly, more than ₹ 1 crore was spent under the first phase of Mission Kakatiya for desilting the tank. According to sources, the officials have accorded permission to dig 2.7 lakh cubic metres of gravel/ black soil from the tank and so far about 1.5 lakh cubic metres of gravel was dug and tippers made around 15,000 rounds to transport it for laying the roads. “Permissions accorded to dug gravel from three tanks — Mamidipally tank at Kandi, Lingavani kunta at Ismailkhanpet and Mallamcheruvu at Fasalwadi. Black cotton soil will be filled again and one layer of the tank is not useful for laying road and it would also be filled,” Irrigation Engineer Balaganesh told The Hindu.

