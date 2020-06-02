Deeksha held at OU on land issues

Hyderabad

Alleging that the government was trying to weaken the State universities to encourage private universities, the OU Students and Unemployed Front chairman Chanagani Dayakar sat on a one-day deeksha on the State Formation Day.

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao and National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah offered lime juice to him to call off the deeksha. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnaiah said more than 9,000 vacancies in colleges and universities have hit the quality of education being offered in State universities while 50,000 teacher vacancies exist in schools. This only shows that the government was not keen on providing quality education to the poor and downtrodden who come to these institutions.

Mr. Krishnaiah said more than 2.50 lakh vacancies exist in the government and the very formation of Telangana for which students fought was negated with these vacancies. He said 9 out of 11 varsities in Telangana are headless for the last one year and demanded that vice-chancellors be appointed immediately to ensure that the varsities’ academics are not affected. Mr. Dayakar alleged that the varsity lands were being encroached upon and the government was turning a blind eye and called for a students’ fight to save the OU lands. He said criminal cases be registered against all those involved.

