Dattatreya’s ‘Alai Bhalai’ on October 17

Hyderabad

03 October 2021 20:06 IST

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will hold his annual post-Dussehra ‘Alai Bhalai’ programme of convergence of leaders of all parties on October 17 at Jala Vihar. The programme would be attended by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively.

The Alai Bhalai Celebrations Committee chairperson Bandaru Vijayalakshmi said that Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and G. Kishan Reddy and Governors of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Vishwabhushan Harichandan and Tamilisai Soundararajan will also participate apart from representatives of all political parties.

