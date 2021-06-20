Dalit woman killed in lock-up, alleges Bhatti

KHAMMAM

20 June 2021 21:47 IST

Book all those responsible, says Congress leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that stern action be taken against those responsible for the alleged lock-up death of Dalit woman, Mariyamma, a native of Komatlagudem in the district, under Addagudur police station limits in Yadadri-Bhongir district three days ago.

The CLP leader consoled Swapna, the younger daughter of Mariyamma, at her native village in Chintakani mandal on Sunday.

Swapna broke down in front of Mr Vikramarka while narrating how her mother, a domestic help at a house in Addagudur, was allegedly beaten up by six “policemen in plain clothes” in the local police station in connection with a theft case registered at Addagudur police station three days ago.

Talking to newsmen later, the CLP leader alleged that Mariyamma was picked up from her home in the dead of night and mercilessly beaten up by policemen in plain clothes from Addagudur without the presence of local police.

"Without heeding to the pleas of Swapna, they tortured Mariyamma ruthlessly," he charged, demanding that all those responsible for Mariyamma’s "lock-up" death, including those trying to "hush up" the shocking incident, be booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"The State government should provide compensation to the bereaved family members of the deceased Dalit woman mandated under the Act and take urgent steps to punish the guilty," he demanded.

The CLP leader said the SC Cell of the State Congress will send letters to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and other statutory bodies seeking justice for the bereaved family.