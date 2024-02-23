ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit Sthree Sakthi advocates for Dalit and Adivasi women’s rights

February 23, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The conference was chaired by DSS National Convener Jhansi Geddam who said DSS’ journey of 18 years was dedicated to protect and promote the rights of Dalit, and Adivasi women, and girl children

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) marked its 18th year of advocacy and activism with an annual conference centred around “Dalit Adivasi Woman and Social Justice”.

The conference, held in Hyderabad, was chaired by DSS National Convener Jhansi Geddam who said DSS’ journey of 18 years was dedicated to protect and promote the rights of Dalit, and Adivasi women, and girl children. DSS attempted to intervene whenever rights of such women were violated, and has succeeded in several cases. The DSS conducted a gender campaign every year to sensitise society on gender equality, and end violence against women. She stressed the importance of achieving equity in all resources so that equality can be achieved.

Speakers said that much has been said about India being the largest democracy. But, inequality exists here in the name of religion and caste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US