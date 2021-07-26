Customer service crucial to banks’ growth: Konduru Ravinder Rao

HYDERABAD

26 July 2021 21:04 IST

Medak DCCB teams visit Karimnagar co-op bank to study its success

Konduru Ravinder Rao, chairman of NAFSCOB, TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB, has said that good customer service is crucial to banks’ growth and progress. “Customer is God and it is because of them, we are at this level. If they are good, then the bank is good and the employees are good,” he pointed out.

Mr Rao was interacting with the Medak district cooperative central bank team led by its chairman Ch Devender Reddy, directors and officials of the bank, who visited the Karimnagar DCCB on Monday to inspect its functioning and study its success formula and winning several national awards including NAFSCOB and NABARD. After day-long interaction with the DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana and other bank officials, the Medak DCCB team had an interaction with the Karimnagar DCCB chairman Ravinder Rao in the evening.

On this occasion, Mr Ravinder Rao said that the Karimnagar DCCB was making strides only because of team work with a good captain. The bank gives loans and ensures that they were grounded and accord priority for the recovery of the loans, he stated. Reacting to a query about how the Karimnagar DCCB could increase its deposits, he said that “We have won over the confidence of the customers and they do trust us”.

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that the Karimnagar DCCB stands third in doing business on par with any commercial bank after the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India (UBI). “We had also diversified our business activities along with lending agricultural loans to reap riches,” he stated and added that the Karimnagar DCCB was a brand in the integrated district.

Medak DCCB chairman Ch Devender Reddy called upon his bank officials to follow the footsteps of Karimnagar DCCB to make profits and diversify the business activities. Karimnagar DCCB CEO explained about the performance and growth of the Karimnagar DCCB from incurring losses to the tune of ₹ 57 crore in 2005 to making profits of ₹ 51 crore during the last financial year. General Managers’ B Sridhar and Riazuddin and others were also present.