CSIR conducting 20-odd trials in race for COVID drug: DG

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 00:15 IST

Breakthrough expected as trial with Sun Pharma inches towards completion

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is presently conducting “20-odd” clinical studies with multiple industries including “five” clinical trials based on the ‘Ayush’ formulations on finding a drug to deal with COVID-19, disclosed Director-General Shekhar C. Mande on Monday.

“We are taking up clinical trials tapping our traditional knowledge but from a modern science perspective for the first time in history. Another breakthrough is expected within a week or 10 days, as our clinical trial with Sun Pharma based on phyto-pharmaceuticals or plant extracts will be completed and if the results are promising, we will seek permissions for furthering research,” he said.

Favipiravir success

Drugs play an important part in combating the pandemic and the CSIR-IICT collaborative effort with Cipla in bringing Favipiravir drug has helped in treating scores of countrymen over the last few months, said Dr. Mande at the signing ceremony for the master collaborative research with Bharat Biotech and others.

Discussions are also on with Bharat Biotech to work on the emerging ‘mRNA’ technology platform presently lacking in the country.

Two major vaccines being used in United States like Moderna and Pfizer are based on this platform.

“mRNA has emerged as a more popular and powerful technology during the COVID period though many did not believe in this platform as it did not work in some diseases. We are trying to work together to bring this platform to the country not only for COVID but also to tackle many other diseases and future pandemics,” said the DG.

CSIR-IICT Director S. Chandrasekhar said lipid nano-particals are required for mRNA platform and the scientists have been working on it, so the experience would help in providing end to end technology.

The DG pointed out that CSIR had began internal discussions in February last year much before even the World Health Organisation had declared COVID as a ‘pandemic’.

“Our thought process began much earlier. We met every day online till September with the discussions going till late into night, including Sundays. Only now we are meeting thrice a week,” he said.

Making use of the diversified strengths of 38 CSIR labs across the country has helped in the scientific community rising together to handle the pandemic and dealing with it much better than modern economies.

“We have now generated document for discussion to identify our gaps in strengths and weaknesses so that we can fill them in short and long term to get the crucial raw materials and chemicals vital for scientific research,” explained Dr. Mande.

Pat for labs

The DG especially took pride in the study done by CSIR labs —Centre for Ceullar & Molecular Biology (CCMB) here and Institute of Microbial Technology & Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh — to prove airborne transmission of coronavirus.

“We had no equipment, so we had to design and modify our own equipment with which we went to hospitals, markets, ICUs, etc., to establish the presence of the virus and its spread indoors,” he pointed out.

Sero-survey of 10,000 CSIR personnel from across the country is also under way for the second time after the first surveillance in August-September last year. “Our scientific personnel agreed to give their samples, came together to design the study and take up the pan-India initiative. We will be announcing the results soon,” he added.