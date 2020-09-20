CS warning to collectors and SPs on heavy rainfall, flooding

Hyderabad

20 September 2020 23:07 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all district collectors and superintendents of police to be on alert in the wake of warning issued by the India Meteorological Department over the possible heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts.

There could be heavy to very heavy rainfall especially in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam. This could result in massive flooding and water-logging in low lying areas. The rain could lead to falling of trees and electric poles thereby disrupting normal life.

Reservoirs, tanks and streams could overflow causing inundation of low lying areas. Besides, low bridges and causeways could overflow posing threat to traffic and people.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the situation following the IMD’s warning and directed officials to put the entire district administration on alert.

The flood protocol communicated to districts earlier should be strictly adhered to. The Chief Secretary wanted officers to be available in the headquarters and take all measures to ensure that there was no loss of life or property, according to an official release.