CS lying on COVID situation in State: BJP

HYDERABAD

06 May 2021 20:44 IST

Cases and deaths under-reported in Telangana, says Gudur Narayana Reddy

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday charged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with giving “false information” and “lying to the people” about the COVID-19 status in the capital and Telangana by under-reporting cases and deaths.

Senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said that claiming the “COVID situation was under control was blatantly false” and this was an effort to “sweep facts under the carpet”. Both the government and private hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients and beds are not available to them. Mr. Kumar does not seem to know the ground reality, he said

“Let us make calls to the hospitals in the presence of the media. I am sure that we would not get even one bed with ventilator immediately. Such is the situation in Telangana,” he said in a press statement. While the CS seems to be handling the situation in the last two days, he was not available to anyone wishing to make a representation and there is no word on the promised ₹2,500 crore for vaccination by the Chief Minister, he maintained.

While many people were dying due to COVID everyday, the CS was not inclined to acknowledge these facts, he said and wondered how Telangana would be able to face any further waves. Mr. Reddy criticised Mr. Somesh Kumar “for dancing to the tune of the Chief Minister” and not bothering to visit a single hospital to check on the treatment. He alleged that the Chief Minister was not showing any interest in the administration and has neglected the COVID situation while the crucial health portfolio lacks a full-fledged minister.