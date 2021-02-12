CS for speeding up process of free water supply

HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to speed up the process for supply of free drinking water in Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to complete Aadhaar seeding with PTIN and CAN number to improve water supply and give priority to uncovered and slum areas in this regard. He gave the instructions during a review meeting with senior officials headed by Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWS&SB managing director B. Dana Kishore and GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar here on Friday.

He wanted the officials to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of 2-BHK houses along with infrastructure on a priority basis. The officials were directed to develop tree parks in all wards of the municipal areas across the State.

