Crop protection products launched

April 04, 2022 22:07 IST

Crop protection firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) has launched a novel insecticide and a combination fungicide in partnership with Japan's Nissan Chemical Corporation.

Shinwa, the insecticide is to control the lepidopteran pests and Thrips, in a variety of crops. It is a promising product as this will open avenues to a larger market in a variety of crops like brinjal, okra, chilli, tomato, cabbage and red gram, IIL said.

A broad-spectrum fungicide Izuki is a combination of two molecules with prophylactic and curative properties. It protects paddy against diseases such as sheath blight and blast, it said.

“Our partnership with Nissan began in 2012 and we have since launched four products, Pulsor, Hakama, Kunoichi, and Hachiman, as well as two more today,” Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said. He said there has been good response for the Japanese technology products and they have established a niche in the market as premium brands.