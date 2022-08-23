Criminal cases booked against 29 BJP activists 

They had attempted to lay siege to MLC Kavitha’s home

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Banjara Hills police have pressed several criminal charges against 29 activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly attempting to lay siege to MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s house on Monday.

The activists from the party’s Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha were booked under IPC sections 341 – for wrongful restraint, 147 – rioting, 148 – rioting, armed with eadly weapon, 353 – criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, 332 – voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant, 509 r/w 149 – intending to insult the modesty of woman/by every member of unlawful assembly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The activists were protesting near the residence of Ms. Kavitha on Banjara Hills Road No. 14 demanding her resignation for her alleged link to the Delhi liquor policy row.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app