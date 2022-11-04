Cricket gaming app raises $3 m

ADVERTISEMENT
Cricket gaming app Hitwicket has raised $3 million from Prime Venture Partners.
The startup said it will use the funds raised to create a strategy-driven gaming studio and deliver world class cricketing action. It will be used to add more features that revolve around multiplayer access where gamers can strategise in real-time and play against each other, the firm said in a release on Thursday.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
-
-
Editorial
Heavy-handed hurry: On The Wire fiasco
Hitwicket is looking to venture into NFTs and Blockchain gaming and plans to make India a prime hub for e-sports championships. It is orchestrating an ambitious Hitwicket World Cup tentatively next year, the startup said.
ADVERTISEMENT