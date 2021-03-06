CPI(M) leaders, with ploughs, take to roads

NALGONDA

06 March 2021 23:19 IST

To mark 100 days of protests by farmers

Expressing solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the Centre-enacted farm legislation in Delhi, leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a novel demonstration on Saturday.

With a green turban as headgear and dressed in beige dhotis and white cotton vests, the leaders carried indigenous ploughs on their shoulders and marched in the town.

Former Miryalaguda legislator Julakanti Ranga Reddy and district secretary M. Sudhakar Reddy led the formation from the party’s office at Doddi Komaraiah Bhavan to the town’s clock tower centre, amid sloganeering against the BJP-led Centre.

The protesting leaders wore black badge. They said the government had behaved in a relaxed way while thousands of protesters continue agitation, and several hundreds had already breathed their last during the period. The CPI (M)’s march and demonstrations were to mark 100 days of protests by farmers in Delhi, against the three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

According to Mr. Ranga Reddy, “the sovereignty of the country is at stake, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi aligning with corporate forces is selling away public sector units at throwaway prices. Even as farmers are gaining support from across the globe, the PM here continues to be silent and adamant,” he said.

The senior leader also demanded that the Telangana government call for a special session of Assembly to pass a resolution against the three farm laws. The TRS government should also withdraw its plans of shutting down produce procurement centres in the State, he demanded.