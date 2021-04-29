COVID positive woman dies in hospital

MEDAK

29 April 2021 22:48 IST

Eight unconfirmed corona deaths reported in erstwhile Medak district

A woman died at the community health centre (CHC) in Toopran on Thursday after she tested positive.

According to sources, the 30-year-old woman of Potharajpally was suffering from corona symptoms since Wednesday and came for testing to the CHC on Thursday. After testing it was found that she was positive and the same was informed to her. Soon after know of it, her sugar levels shot up to 500 mark leading to her collapse.

Meanwhile, news of more deaths started pouring in. A 30-year-old woman from the same village reportedly died of corona symptoms. Sarpanch of a village in Kowdipally mandal died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. A 35-year old person died at Sitaramtanda in Shivampet mandal, and a 55-year-old person from a village in Kalher mandal died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. At Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal, an elderly person and a youth succumbed. A 50-year old person from Aakaram village in Dubbak mandal too died. A lawyer from Narsapur died while undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

However, officials are not ready to confirm of any of these deaths.