Couple loses passports after boarding flight

March 19, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

A journey to Bali turned into a nightmare for Kalpana Avunoori and her husband as they lost their passports aboard a Malaysian Airline flight on March 13. The couple, hailing from Warangal, was scheduled to start on their trip to Bali, Indonesia, via Kuala Lumpur, but encountered a setback soon after boarding their flight at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

According to Ms. Kalpana, she and her husband were part of a group of 12 travellers bound for Bali on March 13. They reached the airport at approximately 10 p.m. on March 12, after which they completed all necessary formalities, including security checks. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when they began boarding the flight the following morning.

Ms. Kalpana recounted how she placed her handbag in the overhead luggage compartment near her seat, but had to relocate to the back seats due to insufficient space for her cabin luggage. Upon returning to her designated seat, she discovered her handbag’s zipper open and her passport pouch missing, with the contents scattered inside. Despite promptly notifying the cabin crew and requesting assistance, Ms. Kalpana’s pleas were met with disappointment as she was instructed to deboard the aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their exit, the couple sought help at the nearest assistance desk, filing a formal complaint about the missing passport pouch. Additionally, they submitted a letter detailing the incident to the RGIA police. Sub-Inspector Appa Rao said: “We have advised the complainant to visit the ‘mee seva’ centre and file a missing passport complaint.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT