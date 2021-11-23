Couple arrested for cheating man

Hyderabad

23 November 2021 19:35 IST

Victim lured into depositing ₹ 1 crore in return for land

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday apprehended a couple for allegedly cheating a person of approximately ₹ 1 crore on the pretext of marriage.

Police identified the accused as Yerragudla Dasu, a techie-turned-fruit vendor, and Yerragudla Jyothi, a teacher, residents of Guntur district.

The accused allegedly lured the victim, identified as Vijay Reddy, into depositing ₹ 1 crore after coming in contact with one Kalyanisri on Facebook. The victim started chatting with her and offered to marry her, to which the latter agreed. However, she said that with her father dead, her brother wanted to grab a land parcel, and that she wanted to register it in her name. She urged the victim to help her transfer a land parcel in her name. She claimed that her family members wanted to stake claim to the land, and in return give him a part of the land parcel.

Police said that while Dasu was employed with Tata Consultancy Services in Kondapur, he got addicted to playing rummy. This addiction became so acute that it led to frequent absences from office which led to his termination. He then became a fruit vendor. The accused opened a Facebook account under the name Kalyanisri in 2013. He made the victim believe he was a woman. The funds were transferred by the victim to Jyothi’s bank account. The accused allegedly bought a land parcel, and 12 tolas gold ornaments from this money.

A case has been booked and investigation is underway.