Counting of votes for KMC today

KHAMMAM

03 May 2021 00:01 IST

Staff to be allowed inside venue only after showing COVID negative report

The stage is set for counting of votes polled in Friday’s election to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid COVID-19 safety protocols at the designated counting centre at SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College here on May 3.

The process of conducting COVID-19 tests for the entire staff, including the police personnel to be deployed at the counting centre, has been completed as per the instructions of the State Election Commission, sources said.

According to sources, the staff will be allowed inside the venue of the counting centre on Monday only after showing the COVID-19 negative test report.

As many as 10 CCTV cameras have been installed outside the strong rooms. The entire counting process will be video-graphed as per the stipulated norms.

Collector R.V. Karnan on Sunday visited the venue of the counting centre and monitored the arrangements for smooth conduct of counting of votes.