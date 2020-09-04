Coronavirus | Safety measures put in place for monsoon session, says Legislative Affairs Minister

Hyderabad

04 September 2020 15:04 IST

Members will be seated six feet apart in Assembly and Council.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has asserted that all the necessary safety measures have been put in place for the conduct of monsoon session of the State legislature starting on Monday.

Officials concerned had been directed to keep a special focus on the arrangements in coordination with the legislature secretariat as the session was being conducted in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The Minister inspected the arrangements that had been made in the legislature complex on Friday.

He said the session would be conducted on the lines of the guidelines received from the Parliament and steps had been taken to ensure effective coordination between all the departments concerned under the supervision of the Chief Secretary.

Seating in the Assembly and Council had been arranged in such a manner that there was at least six feet distance between members. Accordingly, 40 new chairs were set up in the Assembly and eight in the Council.

The staff and senior officers deployed for legislature duties would have to undergo Covid-19 tests while the legislature staff including the Chief Marshal should undergo tests two days in advance. Tests would also be conducted for media personnel covering the session under the aegis of Legislature secretary. Ambulances containing PPE kits, Rapid test kits, oxymeters and other necessary equipment would be positioned in the assembly and council premises.

The Minister said steps had been taken to ensure that only officials of the departments that figure in the discussions were allowed into the premises and steps had been taken to provide replies to all the queries raised by the members.

He asserted that the government had initiated all the measures to contain Covid-19 and the recovery rate in the government hospitals was much higher as compared with the private hospitals.