Congress will come to power, usher in ‘pro-poor’ regime: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

July 02, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KHAMMAM

BRS has come to power twice on false promises and betrayed all sections of society, says former MP from Khammam

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy during a public meeting, in Khammam on Sunday | Photo Credit: -

Former Member of Parliament from Khammam Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said the Congress party, which carved out Telangana, will oust the despotic Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in the coming Assembly elections and usher in pro-poor Indiramma rajyam in Telangana.

He was speaking after joining the Congress party in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting held in Khammam on Sunday night.

“The BRS has come to power twice on false promises and betrayed all sections of people by thrusting misrule on the State,” Mr. Reddy charged taking a swipe at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“I had joined the Congress party after wider consultations with my supporters and well-wishers,” he said adding that the Congress-led UPA government carved out Telangana State under the aegis of Sonia Gandhi to fulfill the long-cherished aspirations of people of Telangana.

He said: “All sections of people are vexed with the BRS dispensation which miserably failed to deliver on its promises such as unemployment allowance to jobless youths and waiver of farm loans.” Around 8,000 farmers committed suicide in Telangana in the last nine years, he alleged. The Congress is bound to come to power in Telangana and implement the Rythu Declaration, he asserted.

