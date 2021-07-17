Congress to focus on disqualification of ‘defected’ MLAs

Hyderabad

17 July 2021 23:13 IST

To invite leaders and cadre who left to rejoin

Telangana Congress will renew its legal efforts for disqualification of 12 MLAs who joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and invite the leaders and cadre who left for various reasons to come back to the party.

The meeting of the new TPCC committee held on Saturday discussed various issues to take the fight right against the government. These include a comprehensive plan on unemployed youth, land sale by the government and action against officials who are blindly supporting and implementing the decisions of the Chief Minister, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said the actions of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Intelligence Chief Prabhakar Rao, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Siddipet Collector Venkatram Reddy will be raised in Parliament. Complaints against them with all the evidence will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah apart from filing cases in court.

Advertising

Advertising

A meeting with the student community will be held to take feedback from them on the unemployment issues and a 48-hour deeksha would be held in their support. Similarly, a committee will make a field visit to the lands being sold by the government.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said that several Congressmen who left the party were showing interest to come back into the party-fold and a committee will be constituted to consider their appeals.

The meeting was chaired by AICC secretary N.S. Bose Raju and attended by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy and senior leaders Damodar Rajanarasimha, Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Azmatullah Husseini and A. Maheshwar Reddy.