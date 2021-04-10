Congress petitions Observer

NALGONDA

10 April 2021 22:46 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi were indulging in poll malpractices.

He approached General Observer for the bypoll Sajjansingh Chavan in Nalgonda town and complained that TRS leaders were spending stacks of cash, distributing liquor and running a large number of vehicles in convoys.

He said vehicle check for cash and liquor, number of vehicles per convoy and other rules were not being applied to the TRS, but random checks in the houses of local Congress leaders at late hours were being carried out.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to media persons after his meet with the Observer, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said he had demanded action against Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders within 24 hours, failing which, the party would approach the Election Commission of India.