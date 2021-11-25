Congress holds rallies across State

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Minister Sudarshan Reddy leading the Jan Jagaran Yatra in Nizamabad on Thursday.

25 November 2021 23:23 IST

Jan Jagaran Yatra seeks procurement of paddy

The Congress held protests across the State, as part of Jan Jagaran Yatra, demanding that the government procure paddy and other issues related to farmers, and submitted memorandums to district Collectors.

In Nizamabad, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former Minister Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, former MLA E. Anil Kumar and others led a rally and later submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector. They demanded that the government register the suicides of farmers and pay compensation due to them apart from buying discoloured and sprouted paddy.

In Nagarkurnool, district TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi, DCC president Chikkudu Ravikrishna, Jagadeeshwar Rao and others visited the market yards to interact with farmers and later submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Former PCC chief V. Hanmantha Rao led the protests in Mancheriyal distict and submitted the representation to Joint Collector Madhusudhan Naik.

Former MLC Ramulu Naik, former Minister Gaddam Vinod, Janak Prasad, Sanjeev Rao and others participated.

In Ranga Reddy district, protests were led by DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy, Sangineni Sudheer Reddy, Kalyam Sujata, and Kavita Bal Reddy. In Sricilla Rajanna district, party president Nagula Satyanarayana and others represented to the Collector.