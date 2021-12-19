College hosts battle of robots, 25 models on show

HYDERABAD

19 December 2021 00:41 IST

Sharpen your employability skills, Governor tells students

An inter-collegiate robotics competition ‘Robothon’ at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering here saw 25 models of ‘robots in various applications’ from several participating colleges in the city.

Snake robots, spherical robots, tree-climbing and humanoid robot models grabbed the attention of visitors at the two-day event organised in association with Bharat Forge.

Participating in the closing ceremony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the initiative was excellent in guiding engineering students’ efforts and their thought processes towards robotics, a field of immense potential for the future.

According to MCEME Commandant T.S.A. Narayanan, the contest served as an effective platform for interaction among learners and experts, and for exchange of ideas and knowledge. He encouraged students to build on the experience and to work towards developing tangible and deployable robotic solutions.

In the contest, students from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology bagged the first prize, and MCEME and MLRIET teams followed.

Ms. Soundararajan, later at the mega job fair at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, exhorted students to sharpen skills to improve their employability in the competitive job market.

She said Skill India and Start-Up India, initiatives of the Government of India, were to hone the entrepreneurial skills of students.

While advising more universities and institutes to conduct such fairs, Ms. Soundararajan also called for an industry-academia interface for improving internships and industry-ready experience learning for students, eventually for better employability.