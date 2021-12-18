Collectors told to identify 100 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

HYDERABAD

18 December 2021 23:22 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked Collectors to launch an action plan to identify 100 beneficiaries for implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme of empowerment of SCs in all constituencies across the State.

The suggestions of local MLAs should be taken for the purpose, he said at the Collectors’ conference.

He added that the scheme will be implemented as conceived in the whole of Huzurabad constituency and one mandal each of Madhira, Tungaturthy, Jukkal and Atchampet constituencies. The funds would be released shortly.

Mr. Rao assured Collectors that implementation of Dalit Bandhu would go down as the biggest achievement in their lives. They will get satisfaction as never before in their participation of the scheme. Sky was the limit for them now. All kinds of business and employment opportunities in government and private sectors should be explored for the implementation.