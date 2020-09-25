CoE launched at NIMS

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020 23:04 IST

The State’s first molecular lab and Centre of Excellence (CoE) on SARS COV- 2 testing was launched at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Roche Diagnostics India announced on Friday.

The CoE was inaugurated by Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

“Roche’s cobas 8,800 instruments run the globally used RT-PCR tests for SARS CoV – 2 ie. cobas SARS CoV – 2 test. This high throughput instrument offers improved operating efficiency, flexibility and fastest time-to-time results with the highest throughput providing 96 results in about 3.5 hours and thereafter 96 samples every 30 minutes totalling up to 960 results in eight hours,” a statement reads.

Mr. Rajender said that with the launch of the CoE, COVID testing capacity will increase up to 3,000 samples per day.