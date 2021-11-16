CM himself inciting violence, BJP complains to Governor

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 23:13 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has complained to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan about the repeated attacks, including stone pelting by TRS supporters, on the convoy of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his two-day tour of interaction with farmers at paddy procurement centres of Nalgonda and Warangal with the police remaining ‘mute spectators’ on Tuesday.

“There is a breakdown of law and order as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself has ‘incited the violence with his warnings and statements against our president,” they alleged, in a memorandum submitted to Dr. Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan.

The team led by National OBC morcha president K. Laxman, MLA Raja Singh, senior leaders D.K. Aruna, MP G. Mohana Rao and other leaders accused Mr. Rao of having ‘instigated’ TRS partymen and ‘hired hooligans’ to obstruct Mr. Sanjay's programme through ‘violent means’.

The party chief was visiting the procurement centres on coming to know of farmers’ woes of waiting since Dasara and later Deepavali for the Government to start purchasing paddy. Farmers with heaps of paddy produce were forced to spend sleepless nights outside the centres with the fear of rains spoiling the grains, they claimed.

The Centre was committed to purchasing 40 lakh tonnes of paddy as agreed upon but the Government had not even begun procurement. Farmers had been pouring out their woes to party president but Mr. Rao wished to spoil the peaceful interactions with TRS partymen throwing eggs and raining stones at many places, they informed her.

All the while there was no effort from the police to control the mobs and on the contrary, the BJP supporters rushing to the rescue of the convoy of the party president were prevented from proceeding towards the meeting point, the leaders alleged. “Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s convoy was attacked at least seven times by TRS-sponsored mobs and the Chief Minister planned and executed this,” they charged.