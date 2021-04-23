CM gets best treatment and not everyone: Jeevan ReddyHe demands reimbursement of corona medical bills

23 April 2021 00:07 IST

Congress MLC. T. Jeevan Reddy has demanded the government to include corona treatment in Arogyasri as promised by the Chief Minister. K. Chandrashekhar Rao and also reimburse to all the patients who have been treated at the private hospitals.

At a press conference here, he said Chief Minister may get best treatment at private hospitals but all people were not so lucky and KCR was least bothered about it. People of Telangana neither get Arogyasri or Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. CM is so indifferent that he has not even reviewed the situation when it was going out of hands.

He said divergent versions from the government was further confusing the already psychologically-battered people. Health Minister, Eatela Rajender and Director of Medical Health speak in opposite words on the scarcity of medicines and beds and also the severity of the disease. He demanded that the government should set up two 500-bed hospitals immediately and alleged that the government has utterly failed to infuse confidence among the people.

The Congress MLC also demanded the Chief Minister to take the initiative of postponing the local body elections due to the severity of the virus and elections at this time will only push people into further danger. He wondered why the State Election Commission (SEC) was not keen to defer the elections when all the political parties except the ruling party were demanding the postponement.

He said in poll-bound municipal corporations too all the hospitals were overburdened with patients and there was no availability of beds. Why is the SEC and the government so adamant in going ahead with the polls, he asked. He reminded that the SEC in AP postponed the local body elections due to the rising corona cases.