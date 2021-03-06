CJ interacts with women

HYDERABAD

06 March 2021 00:28 IST

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Hima Kohli on Friday interacted with young women and girls of various government institutions under the Women’s Development and Child Welfare department through video conferencing.

The programme was jointly organised by the WD&CW department in collaboration with the State Legal Services Authority.

In the hour-long interaction, young girls shared their dreams and aspirations with the first woman Chief Justice of the State, and asked questions. Justice Kohli patiently answered all the queries, and drew peels of laughter when she candidly admitted her childhood dream was to meet her favourite cartoon characters.

She said women have brilliant skills in multi-tasking and thinking out-of-the-box to find solutions. She spoke about her stint in the Delhi High Court where she had taken several steps in ensuring that the family courts were made more inclusive for children.

As her message to the impressionable minds, she said learning is a journey and one should never stop learning. Though history was her favourite subject, legal field has given her immense opportunity to learn, she elaborated.

The children showed their paintings and sketches to the CJ, who appreciated their art, and said they all were her inspiration, a press statement informed.

Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, and Director, Juvenile Welfare Anupama Chakravarthy, and officials from the WD&CW participated.