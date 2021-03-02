City based ATL helps ISRO in PSLV launch

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021

First time private company given such an assignment: company CMD

City based domestic aerospace firm — Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) — has played a key role in the successful launch of the recent Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by carrying out sub-assemblies and testing of various flight systems in different stages.

“This is for the first time ISRO has availed our services for stage integration and checkout. In a way this has mainstreamed the role of private sector of the country in crucial space sector activities,” said founder-chairman-managing director P. Subba Rao in press release on Tuesday.

Stating the work done by his firm has opened a major window in the country’s space sector for enhanced participation in all areas of activities, Mr. Rao this could enhance the proliferation of space technologies and space-based applications giving boost to overall space-based economy

ATL, in fact, has been a long time ISRO partner under contract with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Sentre (VSSC), with its engineers actively involved in the sub-assemblies of various flight systems and stages testing. The firm has been involved in harnessing, integrating and testing of various stages of the PSLV mission.

The CMD said ATL was associated for almost three decades with ISRO in manufacturing of various electronics, mechanical sub-systems for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads and ground systems. It was also into providing geo-spatial data, manufacture of critical aerospace sub-systems for the strategic sector in areas of electronics and mechanical sub-systems like avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, sophisticated flight systems and so on.

The company also has facilities at Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) for supporting ISRO in fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of electronic packages, computer systems and various sub-systems for launch vehicles. Another facility at Bengaluru (Karnataka) is for manufacturing of spacecraft.

“We have supplied zero-defect manufacturing support to around 66 launch vehicles and 88 spacecraft over these years. We have agreements with reputed aerospace and space companies of Europe, United States and Russia for specialized manufacturing. Latest tie up is with US based Saturn Satellite Networks (SSN), for building advanced small-to-medium sized satellites suitable to be launched on-board PSLV and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV),” he added.