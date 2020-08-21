CISF recovers nine bodies

Hyderabad

21 August 2020 23:35 IST

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials confirmed that they recovered nine dead bodies from the Srisailam hydel power station.

They said that a 39-member Fire Rescue and Disaster Management team, equipped with necessary equipment, led by Comdt Siddarth Raha was deployed by the CISF National Industrial Security Academy at Hakimpet to the Srisailam dam site.

They left at 8.35 a.m. and reached the accident site at 1p.m. “They recovered nine bodies from the tunnel and controlled the fire and smoke,” a senior CISF official said.

The victims are DE Srinivas Goud, Hyderabad, AE Venkatak Rao, Palvancha, AE Mohan Kumar, Hyderabad, AE Uzma Fathima, Hyderabad, AE Sundar, Suryapet, plant attendant Rambabu from Khammam, junior plant attendant Kiran from Palvancha and Amaran Battery company staff Vniesh Kumar and Mahesh Kumar.