Chhath Puja performed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

20 November 2020 20:33 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also participates

Chief Secretary to the State Government Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) Aravind Kumar performed ‘Chhath Puja’ at Sanjeevaiah Park, in the backwaters of Hussainsagar lake, here on Friday.

Chhath Puja is an important religious festival for people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern UP and the festival is celebrated on the sixth day after Deepavali festival. People from those origins living in Hyderabad also celebrate the festival with fervour and enthusiasm every year.

During Chhath Puja people worship the Sun god and seek his blessings for the prosperity of the family. The puja is marked by offering prayers to the Sun god, fasting and taking dips in the holy waters of a nearby water bodies, ponds, tanks, lakes and rivers.

